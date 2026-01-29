Schneider Electric appoints Preeti Bajaj

New Delhi (PTI): Schneider Electric on Thursday announced the appointment of Preeti Bajaj as Executive Vice President of the Home Solutions Division.

Bajaj will lead the growth and innovation of Schneider Electric’s Home Solutions Division with a mission to advance the global portfolio and business pertaining to home energy management solutions, switches and sockets and electric vehicle charging, driving intelligent solutions that make homes smart, more efficient and protected.

