Schneider Electric appoints Sundaram Damodarannair, Shalini Sarin on board

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Friday announced the appointment of Sundaram Damodarannair and Shalini Sarin as additional non-executive independent directors on its board.

Their appointment is for a tenure of three consecutive years with effect from October 24, 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company, Schneider Electric Infrastructure said in an exchange filing.

The board has approved appointment of Pravin Kumar Purang as the Chairperson of the company with effect from November 6, 2025.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure is engaged in the business of manufacturing, designing, building and servicing technologically advanced products and systems for electricity network. PTI ABI ABI MR