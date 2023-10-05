Schneider Electric completes 60 years in India

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) French automation company Schneider Electric, which plans to invest Rs 3,200 crore by 2026 in India, on Thursday completed 60 years of its presence in the country.

Schneider Electric, which entered the Indian market in 1963, has 37,000 employees and 30 manufacturing sites in the country, Deepak Sharma, Zone President, and Greater India MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, said in a media interaction.

India is the company's third largest market and one of the four global hubs for the group, Sharma added.

"For us, India is the third largest market after the US and China, and we aim to make it the second largest," he said.

To increase the company's growth in the country, the CEO also launched Schneider Electric Innovation Yatra, a platform to connect with the company's stakeholders.

"This carbon-neutral yatra will cover the length and breadth of the country to create awareness around sustainable, digital and NextGen automation solutions," Rajat Abbi, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Chief Marketing Officer, Schneider Electric India, said.

Schneider Electric India will invest Rs 3,200 crore by 2026 in nine states to expand its footprint in the country, Sharma had told PTI in an interaction recently. PTI ABI ABI TRB TRB