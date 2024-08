New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Monday posted a nearly 39 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 48.48 crore in the June 2024 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Its net profit was Rs 34.92 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, a BSE filing showed.

The total income in the quarter rose to Rs 595.51 crore from Rs 497.57 crore a year ago. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL