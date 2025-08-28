Schneider Electric Infrastructure appoints Omkar Prasad as CFO from Sep 16

New Delhi: Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Thursday announced the appointment of Omkar Prasad as its Chief Financial Officer from September 16, 2025.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board, in a meeting on Thursday, approved the resignation of Suparna Banerjee Bhattacharyya from the position of CFO, effective from the closure of business hours on September 15, 2025.

The board has also approved the appointment of Omkar Prasad as Chief Financial Officer (designated as Key Managerial Personnel & Senior Managerial Personnel) of the company from September 16, 2025, the filing said.

Prasad serves as Chief Accounting Officer for Greater India at Schneider Electric, encompassing operations across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

With over two decades of experience in finance controllership, tax compliance, risk management and digital transformation, Prasad brings a wealth of expertise to this pivotal role.

He leads a high-performing team with a strong focus on diversity, simplification, and innovation.

His commitment to digital transformation has driven significant cost optimisation and process simplification.

Prior to this, Prasad held key positions, including Plant Controlling, Internal Auditor and Corporate Finance Manager.

He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and holds certifications in Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR). He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru (IIM-B) and holds a master's degree in economics.