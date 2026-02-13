Schneider Electric Infrastructure posts Rs 97 cr net profit in October-December

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Friday reported a fall of over 12 per cent year-on-year in its net profit at Rs 97 crore in the December quarter, citing expenses in "exceptional items" due to the implementation of labour codes.

It has registered a profit of Rs 110.53 crore in the third quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Sales, however, rose to over 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,029 crore in the latest October-December quarter, the company said in a statement.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure specialises in manufacturing, designing, constructing, and servicing advanced products and systems for electricity networks. PTI ABI HVA