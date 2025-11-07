Schneider Electric Infrastructure profit dips 3.5 pc to Rs 52 cr in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Friday reported a 3.54 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 52.32 crore in the September quarter due to higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 54.27 crore during the quarter a year ago, a regulatory filing showed.

Total expenses rose to Rs 584.61 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 544.12 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income also increased to Rs 654.58 crore during the quarter from Rs 608.64 crore in the same period a year ago. PTI KKS TRB