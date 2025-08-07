Schneider Electric Infrastructure Q1 net profit falls 15% to Rs 41 cr

New Delhi: Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Thursday reported a nearly 15 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 41.24 crore in the June quarter compared to a year ago.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 48.48 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expense increased to Rs 570.04 crore in the April-June quarter against Rs 530.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Total revenues rose to Rs 625.93 during the period compared to Rs 595.51 crore in FY25.