Schneider Electric Infrastructure Q2 net profit rises to Rs 54 cr

New Delhi: Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (SEIL) on Thursday reported a nearly 27 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 54.27 crore in the September 2024 quarter aided by higher income.

It posted a net profit of Rs 42.86 crore in the July-September period a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Total income rose to Rs 608.64 crore from Rs 497.64 crore in the second quarter in preceding 2023-24 fiscal.

The company’s board also approved the appointment of Chinmoy Das as Additional Director and Whole-Time Director (WTD) for three years.

The appointment is effective November 14, 2024.

His appointment follows recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The company said Amol Phatak, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, has tendered his resignation with immediate effect owing to taking up a new role within Schneider Electric Group.

SEIL manufactures a wide range of products that includes transformers and switch gears etc.

It owns and operates four manufacturing facilities spread over 3 locations -- two units in Vadodara (Gujarat), and one unit each in Kolkata and Chennai.