Schneider Electric joins hands with NVIDIA to optimise data centre infrastructure

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Energy management and automation major Schneider Electric on Thursday said it has collaborated with NVIDIA to optimise data center infrastructure.

Schneider Electric will leverage its expertise in data center infrastructure and NVIDIA's advanced AI technologies to introduce the first publicly-available AI data center reference designs, according to a statement.

These designs are set to redefine the benchmarks for AI deployment and operation within data center ecosystems, the statement said.

"We're unlocking the future of AI for organisations," said Pankaj Sharma, Executive Vice President - Secure Power Division & Data Center Business at Schneider Electric.

The collaboration will help organisations to overcome data center infrastructure limitations and unlock the full potential of AI, the statement said.

In the first phase of this collaboration, Schneider Electric will introduce cutting-edge data center reference designs tailored for NVIDIA accelerated computing clusters and built for data processing, engineering simulation, electronic design automation, computer-aided drug design and generative AI.

Special focus will be on enabling high-power distribution, liquid-cooling systems, and controls designed to ensure simple commissioning and reliable operations for the extreme-density cluster, the statement added.

Under this, Schneider Electric aims to provide data center owners and operators with the tools and resources necessary to seamlessly integrate new and evolving AI solutions into their infrastructure, enhancing deployment efficiency, and reliable life-cycle operation.

"Through our collaboration with Schneider Electric, we're providing AI data center reference designs using next-generation NVIDIA accelerated computing technologies," Ian Buck, Vice President of Hyperscale and HPC at NVIDIA, said in the statement.

In addition, AVEVA, a subsidiary of Schneider Electric, will connect its digital twin platform to NVIDIA Omniverse, delivering a unified environment for virtual simulation and collaboration. PTI KKS SHW