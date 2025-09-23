Schneider Electric partners with ISRO to offer advanced automation technology

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Schneider Electric has partnered with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to offer advanced automation technology.

The partnership will support seamless operations of launch vehicles and satellite missions at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR), Schneider Electric said in a statement.

"As India accelerates its ambitions in space exploration, Schneider Electric is proud to be a trusted technology partner of ISRO, enabling the infrastructure behind India's critical space missions," Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, said.