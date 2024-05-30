Schneider Electric sets up one of its largest employee campuses in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 30 (PTI) Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, on Thursday inaugurated one of its largest employee campuses globally, at Bagmane Solarium City here.

In a statement, the company said this state-of-the-art campus covers an area of 630,000 square feet and features a Global Innovation Hub, Training centre, R&D centre, Skill centre and Digital Hub with a capacity to accommodate over 8,000 professionals.

Schneider Electric has invested Rs 200 crore to set up one of its largest employee campuses in Bengaluru.

"This new campus reaffirms Schneider Electric’s commitment to be an employer of choice by providing world class infrastructure for employees to collaborate, develop, and deliver industry leading solutions for customers. It also reinforces the company's pledge to 'Make in India for India and for the world', showcasing ongoing investments in manufacturing, innovation, people, R&D, and skill building," it said.

“I am delighted to open one of our largest employee campuses worldwide in India. This new investment underscores our dedication to accelerating our contribution to India’s rapid growth. We strongly believe in its potential as a springboard for innovative ideas benefitting local customers, while making a global impact," Peter Herweck, Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric, said.

According to the company, the Bagmane Campus Training Centre will feature interactive demonstrations, workshops, and expert-led sessions, ensuring that our employees, partners, and customers, gain practical knowledge and expertise in the latest technologies and solutions. It will harness internal expertise to foster a learning culture, offering an advanced learning environment equipped with latest technologies and infrastructure.

"The Schneider Electric Bagmane Bengaluru Campus is designed to prioritise sustainability with off-site green power, energy-efficient chiller systems, and 100 per cent greywater reuse via a sewage treatment plant. The campus has already applied for LEED Gold certification, demonstrating Schneider Electric’s commitment to international sustainability standards.

"Further, the Schneider Electric interior fit-out works are also striving for LEED – Platinum certification, reflecting the company’s ongoing pursuit of excellence in sustainable building practices," the statement said. PTI AMP AMP ANE