Schneider Electric to buy Temasek's 35 pc stake for 5.5 bn euros to fully own India biz

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Schneider Electric on Wednesday said it will acquire the remaining 35 per cent stake of Schneider Electric India from Temasek for a cash consideration of 5.5 billion euros.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals such as from the Competition Commission of India, and is expected to close in the coming quarters, Schneider Electric said in a statement.

Olivier Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric commented: "India is one of the key focus markets of Schneider Electric for the years to come and I am very excited by the prospect to capture the full growth potential of this unique opportunity we have in the country and also to leverage our exceptional talents in R&D, Digital and supply-chain in India to support our operations in the region and beyond." The company looks forward to further implementing our multi-hub strategy in India, capitalising on more than 60 years of impactful presence and by driving world-class product development, research, and industrial capabilities to support the various government initiatives and vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' driving growth in years to come, he said.