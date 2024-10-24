Schneider Electric to provide energy management solutions for Noida Aiprort

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Schneider Electric on Thursday said it has partnered with Noida International Airport to provide building and energy management solutions.

Advertisment

As part of the partnership, Schneider Electric said it will provide building management solutions, comprising electrical SCADA and an advanced distribution management system, which will aid the upcoming airport project's operational efficiency and sustainability.

Deepak Sharma, Zone President- Greater India and MD and CEO, Schneider Electric India, said, "Our solutions will guarantee uninterrupted power supply and facilitate comprehensive airport management, covering vital systems like baggage handling. Solutions will monitor live energy consumption and pinpoint opportunities for enhancing energy efficiency and lowering carbon emissions".

Schneider Electric will support the airport with maintenance, upgrades, and scalability of the implemented solutions. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL