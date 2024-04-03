Schwing Stetter India sets up 1 MW solar power unit in TN

Chennai, Apr 3 (PTI) Leading construction and concrete equipment manufacturer Schwing Stetter India has installed its 1 MW solar power system in Tamil Nadu as part of its vision to achieve carbon neutrality at the facility, the company said on Wednesday.

Schwing Stetter has its manufacturing hub in Cheyyar around 120 km west of Chennai in Tiruvannamalai district and the initiative by the company to tap alternate energy contributes to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy plan of doubling the annual solar capacity by 2026-end, a company statement said here.

"Schwing has reaffirmed its dedication to sustainability with green initiatives by building a renewable energy infrastructure onsite and by committing to further expand their reliance on green energy to power their operations," said company Chairman and Managing Director V G Sakthikumar after inaugurating the 1MW solar power system recently.

"Our initiatives are majorly focused on carbon neutrality, energy transition, circularity, and eco-friendly operations," he added. PTI VIJ ROH