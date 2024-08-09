SCI profit jumps to Rs 291.48 cr in June quarter

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) State-owned Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on Friday reported a 69.85 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 291.48 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

The company had clocked a profit of Rs 171.61 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income from operations in the June 2024 quarter rose to Rs 1,558.44 crore against Rs 1,227.07 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's total expenses increased to Rs 1,264.72 crore compared to Rs 1,069.97 crore a year ago.

Under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, SCI is the largest shipping company in India. PTI BKS BKS SHW