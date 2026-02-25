Science department to support indigenous commercial production of veterinary hormones

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Technology Development Board of the Science Department on Wednesday sanctioned financial assistance to Karnataka-based Biovet Pvt Ltd to develop and commercialise veterinary reproductive hormones at a dedicated manufacturing facility.

These hormones include gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) analogues - Gonadorelin and Buserelin acetate - and the prostaglandin analogue Cloprostenol, which play a significant role in livestock reproduction management and therapeutic interventions for reproductive disorders.

"Currently, there is no commercial-scale production of these hormones indigenously developed in India, leading to dependence on imports and higher costs for farmers. The proposed facility will enable domestic manufacturing of hormone agonists, reducing import reliance, lowering costs, and ensuring wider accessibility for livestock farmers,” an official said.

The project, Development and Commercialization of Veterinary Hormones, aims to strengthen India’s capabilities in high-value veterinary pharmaceuticals by integrating indigenous process development with commercial-scale production.

It will leverage Biovet’s expertise in biotechnology-based veterinary products, including biologicals and vaccines, to expand into a specialised vertical of hormone and therapeutic product manufacturing.

In a statement, Rajesh Kumar Pathak, secretary of the Technology Development Board, said, "Development of indigenous veterinary hormone manufacturing capacity is strategically important for strengthening animal husbandry and supporting farmers’ livelihoods.

"Through this project, TDB is facilitating import substitution, promoting domestic biotechnology capabilities, and enabling affordable access to critical reproductive therapeutics." PTI ALC ALC NSD MR