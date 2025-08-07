Scientific coal mining begins in Meghalaya; two coal blocks commence production

Shillong: Coal mining has officially resumed in Meghalaya under scientific and regulated frameworks, a decade after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a ban on such activity in the state in 2014, an official statement said on Thursday.

Marking a significant shift towards environmentally sustainable practices, two coal blocks in Meghalaya - Saryngkham A Coal Block in East Jaintia Hills district and Pyndengshahlang Coal Block in West Khasi Hills district - have commenced production after receiving statutory approvals from the Ministry of Coal.

The Saryngkham A Coal Block was granted opening permission on March 10, 2025, and began production on June 3, 2025, while the Pyndengshahlang Coal Block received permission on May 2, 2025, and commenced operations on June 5, 2025, the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

The NGT had imposed a ban on coal mining in Meghalaya in April 2014, citing widespread environmental degradation, water contamination, and unsafe working conditions caused by unregulated rat-hole mining.

The tribunal had observed that such practices violated environmental laws and posed serious health and safety risks to workers and local communities.

The resumption of mining in the state follows years of legal and regulatory efforts to establish a framework for scientific, legal, and environmentally sound mining practices, the ministry said.

"This milestone underscores the Ministry's commitment to promoting legal, safe, and scientific mining practices while enhancing the contribution of the North-East to the country's energy needs," the statement said.

The Coal Ministry has called upon all state governments to cooperate in furthering scientific coal mining and improving coal transportation infrastructure in the region, which is expected to strengthen energy security and support economic development in North-Eastern states, it added.