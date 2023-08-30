Scientists begin field trials on impact of bio-fertiliser on saffron cultivation in Kishtwar

Jammu, Aug 30 (PTI) An international team of scientists began field trials to study the potential impact of 'bio-fertiliser' on saffron cultivation and its growth in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. A distinguished international team of scientists and biotechnologists from Austrian Agency of Food Safety (AAFS) and the University of Jammu led by Micha Horacek and Jyoti Vakhlu embarked on a significant expedition to district Kishtwar, officials said.

Advertisment

The team, acknowledging the significance of saffron cultivation, initiated demonstration trials at the Saffron Development Farm (SDF) in Berwar area of the district, an official spokesman said.

"These trials aim to study the potential impact of the bio-fertiliser on saffron growth before the transplanting phase", he said.

The trials are being conducted with the application and utilization of a bio-fertilizer developed at the University of Jammu, he said.

The team also visited various saffron growing belts of dedicated farmers, he said.

Apart from Kashmir's Pampore areas, saffron is grown in Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI AB AB ANB MR