Scimplify raises USD 9.5 million

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Speciality chemical manufacturing startup Scimplify on Thursday said it has raised USD 9.5 million (about Rs 79.76 crore) from investors to grow its business.

The Series A funding round was led by Omnivore, alongside Bertelsmann India Investments and existing investors 3one4 Capital and Beenext.

It offers an end-to-end contract manufacturing platform for agrochemicals, pharmaceutical APIs, and flavours & fragrances.

"With this new round, the company plans to double down on their R&D capabilities and add more geographies where key customer segments lie," the statement said.

Based out of Bengaluru, Scimplify was founded in 2023 by Salil Srivastava and Sachin Santhosh.

Salil previously led the chemicals vertical at Zetwerk and began his career with ITC Ltd, while Sachin is an IIT-Madras alumnus who was earlier with Bizongo and began his career with OfBusiness.