Scindia: 7th National Postal Training Centre to open in MP with Rs 111-cr investment

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The government plans to set up the 7th National Postal Training Centre in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, with an investment of Rs 111 crore, Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday.

The minister, during his official visit to Madhya Pradesh from January 8-11, also inaugurated six renovated Post Offices across the state and made several key announcements.

"We have six postal training centres under the Department of Post, and every centre trains around 2,000 postal personnel annually. Today I am announcing the 7th National Postal Training Centre of Rs 111 crore in Shivpuri," Scindia said at Shivpuri.

He said that the Department of Posts currently operates six Postal Training Centres -- Saharanpur, Vadodara, Mysuru, Guwahati, Madurai and Darbhanga -- which together train around 2,000 personnel annually and have so far imparted training to nearly 18,000 officials and employees.

The minister inaugurated modernised postal facilities as well.

The minister said that the proposed centre would strengthen the postal training ecosystem and place Shivpuri alongside Saharanpur, Vadodara, Mysuru, Guwahati, Madurai and Darbhanga on the map of premier postal training institutions.

An official statement from the telecom ministry said that Scindia has set a target of completing the Shivpuri training centre within 8 to 12 months and directed senior postal officials to expedite the execution.

He further announced that the foundation stone would be laid during his next visit, followed by the inauguration within the stipulated time frame.

During a programme held in Pichhore, Shivpuri district, the Union minister also announced the names of two upcoming India Post services -- Speed Post 24 and Speed Post 48.

These services will ensure guaranteed delivery within 24 hours and 48 hours respectively, establishing new benchmarks for fast, reliable and time-bound delivery across the postal network, the statement said.