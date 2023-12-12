Scindia asks aerospace manufacturers to expand their supply chain in India

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The civil aviation ministry on Tuesday asked aerospace manufacturing companies to present a collaborative plan with their requirements that will help them expand their supply chain in India.

The discussions happened during the meeting of the advisory group of aerospace manufacturers and MROs.

At the meeting, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia discussed with MRO representatives about their operational and taxation challenges.

According to an official release, the minister assured to relook at select taxation and regulatory issues and collectively work towards greater financial viability for MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) players.

"Scindia urged leaders of aerospace manufacturing majors to present a collaborative plan outlining their requirements from each department of the Government of India, in order to help them expand supply chains for aerospace manufacturing in India," the release said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Airbus, Boeing, Safran, Max Aerospace, AIESL, Pratt & Wittney and Air Works, among others.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam and other senior officials were also present. PTI RAM TRB