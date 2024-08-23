Scindia asks telcos to take lead in 6G development

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in second advisory committee meeting with telecom operators on Friday asked them to take lead in the development of 6G technology.

According to sources, who were present in the meeting, telecom operators reiterated their old demand of easing right of way permits, rationalisation of power tariffs and lowering of levies in the meeting.

"Had a productive meeting with the Advisory Group of Telecom Service providers. Discussed issues pertaining to quality of services, India's 6G vision and promoting research and development to take our sector to new heights of development," Scindia said on social media platform X.

Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal, Digital Communications Commission member (Finance) Manish Sinha and other senior officials from the Department of Telecom were present at the meeting.

Reliance Jio Managing Director Pankaj Pawar, Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Robert J Ravi, Tejas Networks' Chairman of the Board of Directors, N G Subramaniam and industry body COAI Director General S P Kochhar also attended the meeting.

Industry sources said issues related to over-the-top players like bringing them under licence regime, levying fair usage charges on big mobile applications was not raised in the meeting. PTI PRS TRB TRB