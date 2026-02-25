Scindia calls BSNL director's Prayagraj trip demands absurd, shocking; says show-cause issued

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday slammed the "absurd and shocking" demands and arrangements linked to BSNL director Vivek Banzal's proposed visit to Prayagraj, saying a show-cause notice has been issued for violation of rules and the "unacceptable" conduct.

The cancelled two-day visit, scheduled for February 25-26, included a tightly planned schedule with a dip at the Sangam, a boat ride, and visits to Bade Hanuman Mandir, Akshayavat, and Patalpuri temples. The itinerary reportedly included around 20 tasks and involved 50 officials assigned to manage every aspect of the trip, including transport, accommodation, and personal arrangements for Banzal.

Office orders revealed arranging for 'Snan' kits with towels, undergarments, slippers, combs, mirrors, soap, shampoo, and oil - six male kits and two female kits - along with a bed sheet for general use at the ghat. Hotel and Circuit House arrangements reportedly included dry fruits, fruit bowls, towels, toiletries, and shaving kits for the director, and possibly his guests.

A show-cause notice has been issued to Vivek Banzal, Director (Consumer Fixed Access) of the BSNL Board, and the visit has been cancelled pending an official inquiry.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Scindia said the episode was "unacceptable" and one that "flouts all rules and traditions".

An order like this is "unacceptable" in new India, Scindia said, adding that a show cause notice has been issued.

Scindia termed it "beyond absurd" and "shocking".

Banzal, 59, who became a director on the board of state-owned telecom operator in October 2018, could not be reached for comments.

He is due to superannuate at the end of September this year.

Meanwhile, BSNL India in a post on X on February 21, said, "BSNL has standing instructions in place regarding the manner in which official visits are to be handled. An instance of non-adherence to the same has been taken note of. The instance noted is not in conformity with the professional standards and values of BSNL.

"Appropriate action has been taken against the concerned." "Further, instructions have been issued reiterating strict adherence to extant instructions. BSNL employees are reminded to strictly adhere to prescribed conduct rules and instructions in this regard," the post said.

According to the BSNL website, Banzal is an Indian Telecommunication Service officer of the 1987 batch. He has a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics, a Master of Engineering in Computer Science, and an MBA. He has more than 34 years of experience handling telecom networks in India.

"Since 2016, he has been promoting and managing Bharat Fiber (BSNL's FTTH services), BSNL IT framework, and other services. His vision has led to the digitisation of processes and the introduction of innovative solutions for customers," the BSNL website said.

According to the office order - details of which went viral on social media - the proposed two-day visit of Vivek Banzal, director (CFA) of BSNL Board, was scheduled from February 25-26.