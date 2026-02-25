New Delhi (PTI): Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday slammed the "absurd and shocking" demands and arrangements linked to a senior BSNL director's proposed Prayagraj visit, calling them "unacceptable" and said that a show-cause notice has been issued.

The Minister's comments assume significance as controversy erupted after details of extensive hospitality arrangements for BSNL Director Vivek Banzal's official visit surfaced online, including requests for personal care items such as soaps, combs, shampoos and other toiletries. The document (office order) triggered outrage over perceived entitlement and raised questions about the misuse of public resources.

The visit was subsequently cancelled after the elaborate itinerary detailed in the office order - reportedly involving nearly 50 officials and detailing arrangements down to personal items - drew widespread criticism and ridicule on social media.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Scindia said the episode was "unacceptable" and one that "flouts all rules and traditions".

"An order like this is unacceptable in new India," Scindia said, adding that a showcause notice has been issued.

Scindia termed it "beyond absurd" and "shocking".

According to the office order - details of which went viral on social media - the proposed two-day visit of Vivek Banzal, director (CFA) of BSNL Board, was scheduled from February 25-26.

Around 20 tasks were assigned to nearly 50 officials.

On his arrival in Prayagraj, bathing in Sangam, boat ride, and visits to Bade Hanuman Mandir, Akshayavat and Patalpuri temples were planned. The 'snan' kits consisted of towel, undergarment, slippers (mentioned as sleeper in the office order), comb, mirror and an oil bottle.

The office order also mentioned that six male kits (consisting of towel, underwear, mirror, comb, soap, shampoo, oil) and two female kits should be arranged.

Instruction was also issued to arrange one bed sheet for general use at the ghat.

At the hotel and Circuit House, dry fruit bowl, fruit bowl, saving kit (shaving kit), towel, toothpaste, brush, soap, shampoo, comb and oil were to be arranged, the order said.

Meanwhile, BSNL India, in a post on X on February 21, said, "BSNL has standing instructions in place regarding the manner in which official visits are to be handled. An instance of non-adherence to the same has been taken note of. The instance noted is not in conformity with the professional standards and values of BSNL.

"Appropriate action has been taken against the concerned." "Further, instructions have been issued reiterating strict adherence to extant instructions. BSNL employees are reminded to strictly adhere to prescribed conduct rules and instructions in this regard," the post said.

According to the BSNL website, Banzal is an Indian Telecommunication Service officer of the 1987 batch. He has a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics, Master of Engineering in Computer Science, and MBA. He has more than 34 years of experience handling telecom network in India.

"Since 2016, he has been promoting and managing Bharat Fiber (BSNL's FTTH services), BSNL IT framework, and other services. His vision has led to the digitisation of processes and the introduction of innovative solutions for customers," the BSNL website said.