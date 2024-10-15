Scindia interacts with Rocky, Ericsson's 5G-powered robotic dog at India Mobile Congress

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday visited Ericsson's booth at the ongoing India Mobile Congress, and shared a post on X about Rocky, the company's 5G-powered robotic dog that assists authorities with efficient emergency response.

By sending alerts in time, the robotic dog can help authorities deal with emergency situations like fire outbreaks.

"Meet my new friend Rocky, Ericsson's 5G-powered robotic dog that assists with efficient emergency response. By sending alerts in time, it can help authorities deal with emergency situations like fire outbreaks," Scindia said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Scindia was given a demonstration of the 5G-powered robotic dog, as officials at Ericsson booth explained its functionality. The Minister then patted Rocky, after the demonstration.

India Mobile Congress (IMC), Asia's largest digital technology forum, is an annual event organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

The eighth edition of IMC - a platform that showcases cutting-edge innovation and technology - also saw Scindia meeting Chief Ministers, State Government IT Ministers and IT Secretaries.

"Held a fruitful discussion on best practices in telecom infrastructure development, aligning government policies with the innate strengths of the respective States, incentivising OEMs and strengthening the #MakeInIndia initiative to position India as a product nation!," the Minister wrote in another post.

"Looking forward to working with all the States/UTs to build a robust, secure and sustainable telecom sector," Scindia said. PTI MBI MR MR