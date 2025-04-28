Scindia launches Postal Department's new initiative for affordable delivery of educational books

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday launched `Gyan Post', the Postal Department's new initiative that would offer affordable delivery of books, study materials, textbooks for competitive examinations, and literature of social, cultural, and religious significance at concessional rates through post offices' vast network.

The service comes with added tracking facilities and offers rates starting from Rs 20 for packets up to 300 grams, and Rs 100 for packets upto 5 kg. The concessional rates, depending on the weight of the package, work out up to 70 per cent less than normal book post.

"The Postal Department is announcing a very important and significant initiative today. The `Gyan Post' facility by Postal Department will offer affordable means of delivery of educational books and materials," Scindia - who is the Minister for Communications - told reporters here.

The service underlines India Post's firm resolve to supporting education and reaching out to learners in every part of the country. Designed to support learning and knowledge sharing, `Gyan Post' is expected to facilitate delivery of 70 lakh shipments annually, the minister said.

The Gyan Post service will be operational at all Departmental Post offices across India from May 1, 2025.

At some point, the initiative would also have linkages with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the Minister added.