Scindia to inaugurate new infrastructure facilities at Tezu airport on Sep 24

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will inaugurate the newly developed infrastructure at Tezu airport in Arunachal Pradesh on September 24.

Advertisment

In a release on Wednesday, the civil aviation ministry said the government has spent Rs 170 crore to develop the infrastructure.

Tezu airport has been developed on 212 acres of land and is capable of handling operations for ATR 72 type of aircraft.

Scindia along with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu will inaugurate the newly developed infrastructure on September 24.

"AAI undertook the development and upgradation work to operationalise Tezu airport at the request of the state government. The works undertaken for Rs 170 crore includes the extension of the runway... and the construction of a new apron for 2 ATR 72 type aircraft, construction of a new terminal building, and a fire station cum ATC Tower," the release said. PTI RAM MR