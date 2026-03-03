Scindia unveils 10th edition of India Mobile Congress to be held from Oct 7-10

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has unveiled the 10th edition of telecom industry event India Mobile Congress to be held from October 7-10 this year, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The dates were unveiled at global telecom event Mobile World Congress 2026 being held at Barcelona in Spain.

"As India completes a decade of telecom transformation, India Mobile Congress also enters the 10th edition, enabling global launches, startup discovery, partnerships and industry-government collaboration," Scindia said while unveiling the dates.

According to the statement issued by organisers of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), Scindia said the IMC's journey mirrors India's own digital journey from connectivity to intelligence and from access to impact and this edition will showcase AI-native networks, smart industries, sovereign platforms, startup innovation and global partnerships." "India is among a small group of nations to develop its own indigenous, cloud-native 4G stack, upgradeable to 5G, positioning us not only as users of advanced networks, but as builders of them. It is emerging as a trusted global source for telecom products, platforms and solutions," the minister said.

Organised by the Department of Telecommunications and the industry body Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI), IMC 2026 will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, global enterprises, startups, and investors from over 100 countries.

As part of deeper collaboration, the GSMA Board will participate in IMC 2026, lending their global expertise and strengthening the forum's international reach.

"India has firmly established itself as a global telecom leader, not only through the scale and speed of its 5G rollout, but through its ambition in 6G, AI and digital innovation," Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA said.

"Through our enhanced role at India Mobile Congress 2026, the GSMA is bringing its global network of operators and industry leaders together to deepen collaboration, share best practice and reinforce India's position at the centre of the global digital ecosystem," Gorman said.

COAI Chairman Abhijit Kishore said the IMC has served as a crucial platform for dialogue, collaboration and action, highlighting the pivotal role of technology and connectivity in nation-building right from its inception in 2017.

"IMC stands today as the largest digital technology forum in Asia and strategic partnership with GSMA also represents a quantum leap for this year's edition," he said. PTI PRS TRB