Scoot to start daily flight on Chennai-Singapore route from Nov 5Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) Singapore Airlines; budget arm Scoot on Wednesday announced the commencemen'

Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) Singapore Airlines' budget arm Scoot on Wednesday announced the commencement of its daily flight services between Chennai and Singapore from November 5.

The addition of this direct flight, which will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft will enhance the international accessibility of Chennai and connect domestic business and leisure travellers to the airline's network in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe, Scoot said.

The daily service will also provide convenient access to major cities via Singapore, it said.

“We are committed to serving the growing demand for travel in this market and connecting travellers from the capital city of Tamil Nadu to Scoot's extensive network beyond Singapore, such as Melbourne, Hanoi, Bangkok, Seoul and even Guangzhou,” Scoot's General Manager for India Brian Torey said addressing the media here.

Including Chennai, Scoot now operates to six destinations in India, including Amritsar, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Trivandrum, and Visakhapatnam.

Scoot had a fleet of over 50 aircraft, comprising widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners and single-aisle Airbus A320 family aircraft and it plans to add the Embraer E190-E2 to its fleet by 2024.

The airline currently flies to 66 destinations across 15 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe. PTI IAS MR