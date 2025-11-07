Scores of Buldhana cops get Income Tax department notices for filing improper returns

Buldhana, Nov 7 (PTI) Several hundred police personnel in Buldhana have received notices for filing improper income tax returns (ITR), an official said on Friday.

A wireless message sent by Buldhana superintendent of police to personnel on November 6 stated that on October 23 Assistant Income Tax Commissioner (INV), Nagpur had sent a letter which mentioned that an income tax survey found improper tax filings by a policeman named Vishnu Mule serving in the district.

"The letter said Mule had helped several police personnel in filing their ITRs. It said improper and bogus returns were filed by concerned police personnel in connivance with chartered accountants. Bogus deductions were shown. The letter also had the list of police personnel who had filed improper tax returns," the official said.

The letter to the SP said the concerned police personnel named in the list must file proper and amended income tax returns by November 10, 2025, failing which relevant action will be initiated by the Income tax department.

The list contains 1633 names, though some have been repeated with regards to ITRs of 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 etc, he added.

"Taking cognizance of the letter, we have instructed the concerned personnel to re-file ITRs," the official informed. PTI COR CLS DC BNM