Scoutflo raises Rs 1.4 crore from 100X.VC

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) DevOps AI platform Scoutflo has raised Rs 1.4 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by 100X.VC, with participation from investors Arjun Pillai and Prasanna Venkatesan.

The funding will be used to improve its AI-driven deployment automation and debugging capabilities. It will also help bolster security and compliance measures across all deployments, according to a company statement.

"Scoutflo will use this funding to accelerate the adoption of AI-powered DevOps. The company will also work toward expanding its solutions across new markets and building strategic partnerships to drive growth and adoption," it said.

*** Cautio raises Rs 11 crore * AI-powered video telematics startup Cautio has raised Rs 11 crore in a funding round and plans to use the fresh capital to scale technology capabilities.

The round saw participation from 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, Antler India, Infinyte Club, Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) through PIEDS-BITS Pilani, and CARS24 Founders Gajendra Jangid and Vikram Chopra.

"With this funding, Cautio aims to expand its technology across India, strengthen its AI capabilities, and work closely with fleets to build a culture of proactive safety," a company statement said. PTI ANK ANK SHW