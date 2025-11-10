SDHI signs pact with Rederiet Stenersen to construct six 18,000 DWT chemical tankers

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) on Monday said it has signed an agreement with European ship owner and operator Rederiet Stenersen AS for the construction of six 18,000 DWT (deadweight) chemical tankers.

The letter of intent (LoI) marks a defining moment for India’s shipbuilding export, covering six vessels valued at approximately USD 220 million, with an option for an additional six ships to follow under the same class, a statement said.

The vessels will be built at SDHI's state-of-the-art facility in Pipavav, Gujarat, it added.

According to the statement, the vessels will be designed by Marinform AS, Norway, and classed by DNV.

Each ship will be built to Ice Class 1A standards and feature an advanced hybrid propulsion system. The hybrid system supports operational modes with advanced automation for improved manoeuvrability, lower emissions, and operational flexibility.

Commenting on this contract, Vivek Merchant, Director, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI), said, "The trust placed in us by Rederiet Stenersen AS reflects global confidence in India’s shipbuilding capabilities and SDHI’s commitment to deliver world-class, future-ready vessels".

Rederiet Stenersen AS, established in 1974, owns and operates a fleet of 19 chemical/product tankers ranging from 16,000 to 19,000 DWT, primarily trading in Northern Europe. PTI BKS BKS BAL BAL