SDHI, Varex Imaging Corporation ink pact to make cargo inspection system

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) and Varex Imaging Corporation have signed an agreement to manufacture cargo and vehicle inspection systems in India.

Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, USA.

As part of the collaboration, SDHI in a statement said it will exclusively manufacture Varex's high-energy imaging systems at its facility in Pipavav, Gujarat.

These systems are designed to inspect all types of cargo at land and sea ports. This strategic partnership will help meet the growing demand for advanced inspection systems among security agencies across India, SDHI added.

SDHI, formerly known as Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited, is a shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company in India.

The shipyard operates the country's largest dry dock (662m x 65m) and has the fabrication capacity of 1,44,000 tonnes per annum. PTI BKS HVA