SDHI, Wheel & Time sign pact to launch integrated F.A.S.T logistics ecosystem for heavy fabrication

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Wheel & Time Shipping Transport Logistics, a specialist in moving heavy and oversized cargo.

SDHI, in a statement said, with the alliance, it has launched the integrated F.A.S.T. (Fabrication, Assembly, Storage, and Transportation) commercial logistics ecosystem at its state-of-the-art shipyard in Pipavav, Gujarat.

The partnership will benefit high-value, time-sensitive projects and will target clientele dealing with material handling equipment at ports, marine infrastructure, petrochemicals, offshore EPC, oil & gas infrastructure and heavy engineering, the statement added.

SDHI director Vivek Merchant said the F.A.S.T. logistics ecosystem allows EPC contractors and heavy industry players to concentrate on innovation and last-mile delivery.

Wheel & Time Shipping Transport Logistics managing director Gautamraj Sharma said the F.A.S.T. logistics ecosystem will enable clients to de-risk projects and improve certainty across timelines, execution, and delivery.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI), formerly RNAVAL, is India's shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company, strategically located on the west coast of India. PTI BKS IAS HVA