SDI Bhubaneswar sees surge in women participation in cybersecurity training prog

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Women make up nearly half of participants in the six-month cybersecurity training programme at Skill Development Institute (SDI) Bhubaneswar, showcasing a significant rise in their participation, a statement said on Friday.

As many as 360 cyber warriors from over 20 states across India are participating in the annual bootcamp programme, witnessing around 49 per cent growth in women participation this year compared to the previous batch, the statement said.

"The programme saw almost 50 per cent women participation, representing diverse parts of the country. The bootcamp has provided a platform for women from tier II and III cities to break into the cybersecurity industry, which has traditionally been male-dominated," it added.

The Cybersecurity Residential Bootcamp, organised by by iAspire Mind Foundation, is specifically designed to address the cybersecurity talent gap while fostering diversity and empowering participants from varied backgrounds.

The programme demonstrates inclusivity as many of the participants in the batch are from marginal backgrounds with their families involved in farming, weaving, teaching, or small businesses.

SDI Bhubaneswar is a project of oil and gas PSUs developed as a mega model skill institute.