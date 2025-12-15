SE Asia turning into a major market, excited about opportunities in India: Cathay Director Cargo

Hong Kong, Dec 15 (PTI) Southeast Asian countries are increasingly turning into major markets for cargo freighters while India offers exciting opportunities, a top Cathay Cargo official said.

Speaking to PTI during an interview here, Cathay Director Cargo Dominic Perret said while Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland are its biggest markets, Southeast Asia has become a "standout" region over the past few years.

"For example, we send eight freighters to Hanoi every week," Perret said, adding that even countries like Saudi Arabia have seen an increase in e-commerce in the recent past, adding to its demand.

He cited increased foreign direct investment (FDI) as a "big bonus" that contributed to the growth in the region.

Cargo has been a cornerstone of the Cathay Group's success since its founding in 1946, playing a vital role in connecting global trade through Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), the world's busiest cargo airport. Cathay Cargo is the largest air cargo service provider at HKIA and carried over 150,000 tonnes of cargo in October 2025.

The cargo operator continues to demonstrate its scale, reliability, and leadership in the industry, providing freighter services to over 40 destinations around the world in addition to using belly space on the Cathay Group's passenger flights to more than 100 destinations, transporting a wide range of products from vaccines to cars, and from animals to precious artefacts.

Supporting Cathay Cargo's operations, the Cathay Cargo Terminal forms an integral part of the Group's end-to-end cargo ecosystem.

The terminal offers a maximum annual handling capacity of 2.7 million tonnes and is equipped with advanced technology systems designed to enhance efficiency, reliability, and shipment visibility.

Hong Kong International Airport has been the world's busiest cargo airport in 13 of the last 14 years, Perret said, adding, "We are actually fortunate to be operating out of this city." The current year has been challenging, given the macroeconomic and geopolitical crises, particularly the US tariffs, but, Perret said, with a strategy to diversify goods and markets, Cathay Cargo has been able to overcome most of these.

"There was an impact in demand, but our overall business has been resilient. There has, in fact, been a growth in trade from Southeast Asia to the US. Despite the tariffs, we continue to have a strong freighter network, with more than 30 freighters a week, to North America around the year." "During such times, it is important not to focus on one market, both from a product and geographical point of view," he said.

Cathay's Director Cargo seemed optimistic regarding its India business. Currently, the air freight arm of the Cathay Group has 13 freighter flights to India in a week.

Perret said co-terminalisation will be an important factor moving forward, which could help the carrier look at expanding the freighter network in India.

Co-terminalisation is a single freighter serving more than one city in India before returning to Hong Kong. India is on its way to becoming a manufacturing powerhouse, Perret said, adding that the company "might look at" adding dedicated freighters through co-terminalisation for Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

"We hope co-terminalisation is looked at from a policy point of view in India," he added.