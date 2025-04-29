SEA pegs castor seed output down by 21 pc at 15.6 lakh tonnes in 2024-25

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The country's castor seed production is estimated to decline by 21 per cent to 15.6 lakh tonnes in the 2024-25 crop year (July-June) due to weather woes, the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) said on Tuesday.

SEA has revised the castor seed production downward from first estimation of 18.2 lakh tonnes for the same period.

"The primary factors contributing to the production decline include reduced acreage, adverse weather conditions and lower yields," the association said in a statement.

Rising temperature since February has severely impacted crop yields, especially late and re-sown crops in key growing districts across Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The castor acreage has decreased by 12 per cent to 8.68 lakh hectares compared to 9.88 lakh hectares in 2023-24.

Production in Gujarat, the leading castor seed producing state, is estimated to drop to 12.26 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 from the actual output of 15.74 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

Production in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is also estimated to be lower in 2024-25.

SEA said the final estimates will be updated after the 4th round of survey scheduled for May 2025. PTI LUX HVA