SEA, TechnoServe ink pact to enhance edible oil fortification in India

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Edible oil trade body the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) on Tuesday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NGO TechnoServe to enhance edible oil fortification in India.

This collaboration aims to ensure quality-assured fortified edible oil reaches Indian consumers in line with national priorities set by the Centre and the voluntary edible oil fortification standards of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), it said in a statement.

According to SEA, the partnership will focus on enhancing the expertise of edible oil producers through bilateral training, workshops, and sector-wide seminars.

It will promote good manufacturing practices, good hygiene practices, and appropriate fortification methods while strengthening internal quality assurance and external quality control measures for fortified edible oil.

The collaboration will also encourage industry-wide voluntary fortification and food safety compliance through engagement with policymakers and industry stakeholders, the statement added.

SEA President Sanjeev Asthana said, "SEA will be ensuring active participation of nominated processors in training and technical programs, providing administrative support, communication, and follow-up coordination with industry players, and encouraging member companies to commit to voluntary fortification and compliance with food safety regulations." India is one of the largest consumers of edible oil globally, and ensuring its fortification is a crucial step towards tackling micronutrient deficiencies.