Seamec turns profitable; reports Rs 100 cr net profit in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Logistics solution provider Seamec on Friday posted a net profit of Rs 100 crore in the December quarter, supported by an over two-fold growth in income.

It had reported a net loss of Rs 3.23 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income more than doubled to Rs 331.44 crore from Rs 139.39 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

The company earned revenue of Rs 237.48 crore from the domestic market, up from Rs 132.67 crore in Q3 FY25.

From overseas, it had revenue of Rs 79.57 crore, compared to Rs 16.67 crore.

Mumbai-based Seamec is involved in bulk carriers, offshore fleet services, and EPC for infrastructure projects. PTI ABI DRR