Seattle Consulate hosts event on India’s expanding AI ecosystem ahead of Delhi Summit

New York/Seattle, Jan 13 (PTI) The Consulate General of India in Seattle co-hosted a special event providing an overview of the country’s expanding AI ecosystem and its evolution, ahead of the global AI summit to be hosted in New Delhi next month.

The session on Monday, hosted in partnership with Seattle University, focused on the theme ‘People, Planet, and Progress’, highlighting India’s AI strategy for social good, sustainable development, and inclusive economic growth.

A large number of students and senior faculty of Seattle University attended the event, which provided them with an overview of India’s expanding AI ecosystem and its evolution.

New Delhi will host the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 19-20, focusing on the principles of ‘People, Planet, and Progress’.

The Summit, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit, will be the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South.

Delivering the inaugural address, Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta provided an overall overview of the preparations for AI Impact Summit 2026 and the profiles of the high-level delegation expected to participate from the Greater Seattle area.

In his keynote remarks, CEO of popular remittance app Remitly Matt Oppenheimer shared the company’s experience of investing in India’s AI-driven future.

He highlighted how Remitly’s Bengaluru office has benefited from reforms in ease of doing business in India, a press release from the Seattle Consulate said.

In addition, Professor of Political Science and Director of the Technology Ethics Initiative at Seattle University Onur Bakiner addressed Seattle University students and scholars on navigating challenges and seizing opportunities in the AI age. The briefing on the AI India Impact Summit 2026 was the second in a series of such events hosted in the Greater Seattle Area.

The Seattle Consulate had earlier hosted an AI INDIA Impact Summit 2026: Pre Event Briefing Session for US Congressmen and technology CEOs in November last year at the Consulate premises.

There US Representative Adam Smith and Michael Baumgartner had special briefing sessions from senior tech industry representatives from Microsoft, Salesforce and Anicca Data Science Solutions, the release said.