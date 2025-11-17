Sebi aiming to double number of equity investors in 3-5 years: Pandey

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi is aiming to double the number of equity market investors in the next three-five years, its chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

Pandey cited findings of a survey conducted by Sebi recently, which points to eagerness to invest with over a fifth of the respondents saying they plan to invest in the securities market through some route.

"We are looking at double the number of investors. So, that is more than the populations of several countries put together. If we add another 100 million investors," Pandey said, replying to a specific question on what will make him happy over the next 3-5 years.

As of October, the overall number of unique investors in India stood at 12.2 crore and the number has grown very fast since 2020 with the emergence of the Covid pandemic.

Speaking at the CII Financing Summit, Pandey said the onus is on the capital markets ecosystem consisting of the regulator and issuers to ensure that good quality paper comes to the market which attracts investor attention.

Meanwhile, replying to another query on the possible impact on India if the US markets were to correct, Pandey said the domestic investors play a very strong role in the Indian markets, hinting of a limited impact.

Making it clear that the India story is "not a bubble", Pandey said the investor interest is driven by aspects such as high economic growth, reforms and investments by the government, and the ease of doing business measures.

"the (domestic investors) will be the shields against the shocks that can come." He said Sebi's agenda is not to add new rules, but the approach is about shaping a smarter rule book that is simpler to understand, proportionate to the risks it seeks to address and supportive of innovation.

Pandey said there have been a slew of signs of maturity in the markets and people's confidence thereof, and enlisted some numbers to illustrate the same.

"In FY26, equity capital has crossed Rs 2.5 lakh crore while corp bonds have touched almost Rs 5.5 lakh crore in 7 months. These numbers reflect something deeper than capital buoyancy. They reflect public confidence that public markets can meet long-term financing needs efficiently, reliably," he said. PTI AA ANU ANU