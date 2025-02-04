Sebi allows safer participation of retail investors in algo trading

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday facilitated the participation of retail investors in algorithmic trading (algo trading), which provides advantages of faster order execution and improved liquidity.

At present, only institutional investors are allowed to put in algo trading, which provides significant advantages of timed and programmed order execution.

Also, the regulator came out with a regulatory framework aimed at spelling out the rights and responsibilities of the main stakeholders of the trading ecosystem such as investors, brokers, algo providers/vendors and Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) so that the retail investors can avail algo facilities with requisite safeguards.

The move will be applicable from August 1, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

"In order to facilitate safer participation of retail investors in algo trading, with stock brokers and stock exchanges playing the required roles in risk management, it has been decided to review and refine the existing regulatory framework to ensure proper checks and balances, to safeguard investor interest as well as integrity of the market," Sebi said.

Under the framework, retail investors will get access to the approved algos only from the registered brokers, which will safeguard the interests of these investors.

Sebi said the facility of algo trading would be provided by the stock broker only after obtaining requisite permission from the stock exchange for each algo.

"All algo orders shall be tagged with a unique identifier provided by the exchange in order to establish audit trail and the broker shall seek approval from the exchange for any modification or change to the approved algos," the regulator added.

Brokers will be solely responsible for handling investor grievances related to algo trading and the monitoring of APIs for prohibited activities.

For better oversight, any algo provider, providing the facility to place algo orders with brokers, through API, will require to be empanelled with exchanges.

The past study of Sebi in F&O trading revealed that around 97 per cent of FPI profits and 96 per cent of proprietary trader profits were generated from algo trading in FY24.

For the purpose of provision of algo trading through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), brokers would be the principal, while any algo provider or fintech/vendor would act as its agent while using the API provided by the broker.

Algos developed by tech-savvy retail investors themselves, using programming knowledge, will also be registered with the exchange, through their broker, only if they cross the specified order per second threshold stock exchange," Sebi said that exchanges would be responsible for supervising algorithmic trading and inspecting that brokers have the ability to distinguish between algo and non-algo orders.

The exchanges will continue to be responsible for supervising algo trading while putting in place a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure(SOP) for testing of algos.

Also, they will be accountable for keeping surveillance on all algo orders and monitoring their behaviour at all times including simulation testing of all algos, will continue to have the ability to use the kill switch for orders emanating from a particular algo ID.

"Exchanges shall specify the turnaround time (TAT) to register certain types of algos (eg. Execution algos) on a fast track basis while registering other types of algos on a normal basis. For both these scenarios, TAT shall be decided by the stock exchanges and mentioned in their SOP, disclosed on their website," Sebi said.