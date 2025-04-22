Sebi announces changes in NAV cut-off time for Mutual Fund Overnight Schemes

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday announced a change in cut-off timings to determine the net asset value (NAV) with respect to repurchase or redemptions of units in overnight schemes of mutual funds.

The changes will allow time for stock brokers (SBs), or clearing members (CMs) to un-pledge units of Mutual Fund Overnight Schemes (MFOS) and place redemption requests with mutual funds, after the close of market hours.

For applications received up to 3 pm, the closing NAV of day immediately preceding the next business day will be applicable. For applications received after 3 pm, the closing NAV of the next business day will be applicable, Sebi said in its circular.

However, in case application is received through online mode, the cut-off timing of 7 pm will be applicable for overnight fund schemes, it added.

The new timings will become effective from June 1.

Investment in Mutual Fund Overnight Schemes (MFOS) is a new avenue made available to stock brokers or clearing members to deploy client funds and ensures minimal risk transformation of client funds because of overnight tenure and exposure to only risk-free government securities.

SBs/CMs ensure that client funds are invested only in such MFOS that deploy funds into risk-free government bond overnight repo markets and overnight Tri-party Repo Dealing and Settlement (TREPS).

Further, such MFOS units are required to be in demat form, and must necessarily be pledged with a clearing corporation at all times.

Sebi, in its consultation paper in January, noted that the overnight schemes receive money invested in securities with one-day maturity on the next working day.

"For meeting redemption requests, the overnight schemes don't have to make any sale transaction before market hours. Instead, the overnight schemes, based on redemption requests, may decide not to reinvest the maturity proceeds to be received on T+1 settlement date.

"Since the money has to be invested every day, for the amount of redemption requests received on T-day, such amount is not reinvested on T+1 day and instead is used for payouts. Due to this, the timeline of redemption, whether being 3 pm or 7 pm shall not impact the funds' valuation or capability to redeem investments," the regulator had stated.