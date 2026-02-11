Sebi asks commodity exchanges to maintain two times of projected peak load capacity

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Sebi on Wednesday came out with a new infrastructure planning and real-time performance monitoring framework for exchanges and clearing corporations operating in the commodity derivatives segment, mandating that critical IT systems maintain installed capacity of at least two times the projected peak load.

The move is aimed at strengthening system resilience, ensuring consistent response times during high-volume trading, and enhancing oversight of technology infrastructure.

In its circular, Sebi said exchanges and clearing corporations in the commodity derivatives segment will be required to maintain installed system capacity of at least two times (2x) the projected peak load.

Until now, commodity exchanges were required to maintain a trading system capacity of at least four times the peak load under the guidelines issued in 2016.

The latest move follows industry representations and consultations with Sebi's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), and aims to strengthen the robustness, scalability and oversight of critical IT infrastructure supporting commodity derivatives trading.

Further, if actual capacity utilisation of any component exceeds 75 per cent of installed capacity, the exchange or clearing corporation is required to immediately take corrective action, such as system fine-tuning or capacity enhancement.

The framework for handling such situations must be clearly included in the institution's Capacity Planning and Real-Time Performance Monitoring Policy, and oversight will be provided by the Standing Committee on Technology (SCOT).

The regulator asked stock exchanges and clearing corporations dealing in commodity derivatives to prepare and submit their revised Capacity Planning and Real-Time Performance Monitoring Policy to it within three months from the date of the circular, after obtaining approval from SCOT and their governing board.

