Sebi asks MFs to separately disclose expenses, half-yearly returns for direct & regular plans

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday introduced separate disclosure requirements for expenses, half-yearly returns, and annualised yields in both direct and regular mutual fund (MF) plans, along with a colour-coded system for the existing risk-o-meter.

These requirements will become effective from December 5 and aim to improve investor protection and clarity around MF disclosures.

In a circular, Sebi directed MFs to separately disclose expenses, half-yearly returns, and annualised yields for direct and regular plans. The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) will standardise these formats with Sebi.

This move is aimed at increasing transparency, allowing investors to easily compare the cost and performance of the two types of plans.

To make risk levels of MF schemes clearer, Sebi has introduced a colour-coded system for the existing risk-o-meter. Each risk category, from "low risk" to "very high risk," now has a distinct colour, such as krish green for low risk and red for very high risk.

This visual aid will be required in all digital and printed materials, making it easier for investors to assess risk at a glance.

Additionally, any changes in a scheme's risk-o-meter level will require prompt notification to unitholders.

MFs have been asked to inform investors of risk level adjustments through email or SMS and display the current and revised risk levels in these notifications. This ensures that investors remain well-informed about any potential increase or decrease in the risk of their investments. PTI SP TRB