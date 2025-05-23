Sebi asks mkt intermediaries to extend digital KYC to persons with disabilities; issues FAQs

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Friday directed intermediaries to extend their services enabling digital accessibility to persons with disabilities and also issued frequently asked questions (FAQs) explaining account opening by such persons.

Sebi said that intermediaries will be guided by FAQs on account opening by persons with disabilities.

In a circular, the regulator said it is "committed to the cause of enabling equal access of services of its registered intermediaries to persons with disabilities, including persons with visual impairments and in order to make the digital KYC process inclusive and accessible, FAQ on Account opening by persons with disabilities has been revised".

This FAQs are applicable to intermediaries establishing account-based relationships including mutual funds.

Under the FAQs, Sebi said the facility of online or digital KYC can be extended to persons with disability by adopting accessibility standards. On request of the client, the intermediary should extend their assistance for video capturing in a live environment to facilitate online or digital KYC to persons with disabilities.

This comes after the Supreme Court in its judgement in April 2025, emphasized the need for equal and accessible inclusion of persons with disabilities for availing financial services and directed to ensure that the process of digital KYC is accessible to persons with disabilities. PTI SP SP ANU ANU