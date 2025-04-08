Sebi asks registered entities to use '1600' phone number series to enhance investor protection

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) With an aim to enhance investor protection and curb financial fraud, markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday directed all its regulated and registered entities to exclusively use the '1600' phone number series for service and transactional voice calls to their existing customers.

This directive aims to enhance investor security by minimising the risk of fraud perpetrated by unscrupulous entities that often use regular 10-digit numbers to disguise their identities.

By adopting the '1600' number series, investors will be able to easily identify and attend calls from Sebi-regulated entities, thereby reducing the chances of falling victim to financial scams.

"All regulated/registered entities are advised to only use the '1600' phone number series exclusively for service and transactional voice calls to their existing customers," Sebi said in a statement.

The regulator has asked investors to remain vigilant and report any unsolicited commercial communications (UCC) or suspected fraudulent activities. For instances of spam or UCC, investors can file a Do Not Disturb (DND) complaint through their telecom service provider's app or website like Airtel, Jio, Vi, MTNL, or BSN or use the Trai DND app or call/SMS 1909.

In cases of suspected fraud, investors are advised to report the matter to the Chakshu Platform of the Department of Telecommunications. If a fraud has already occurred, it should be reported to the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or through the official website www.cybercrime.gov.in.

This initiative aligns with Sebi's effort to create a safer financial ecosystem for investors, in collaboration with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).