Sebi asks regulated entities, agents to disclose registation no. on social media platforms while posting contents

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday directed all entities regulated by it, along with their agents, to prominently disclose their registered name and registration number on social media platforms (SMPs) while posting securities market-related content.

The requirement will apply to stock brokers, mutual funds, asset management companies (AMCs), investment advisers, research analysts, alternative investment funds (AIFs), portfolio managers and other intermediaries.

"With the rapid increase in the use and acceptance of social media, a need is felt to distinguish contents related to securities market uploaded/posted by the persons regulated by the Board (hereafter referred to as 'regulated entities') and their agents on SMPs, from the contents uploaded/posted by other unregistered persons," Sebi said in its circular.

"This would enable the investor to identify that the content on the SMP(s) is uploaded by a Sebi-regulated entity or its agent. Thus, ensuring ease of investments for investors in the securities market," it added.

The regulator asked entities with a single Sebi registration to display their registered name and number on the homepage of their social media handles and at the beginning of each post or video.

Those with multiple registrations need to provide a web link on their homepage listing all registrations and disclose the relevant registration details in each specific content.

Moreover, agents would be required to disclose the principal entity's registration details along with their own.

The new norms, aimed at enhancing transparency, strengthening investor protection and distinguishing regulated entities from unregistered persons online, will come into effect from May 1, 2026. PTI SP MR