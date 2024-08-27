Sebi bans Rana Sugars, promoters, others from securities mkt for 2 yrs; imposes Rs 63 cr fine

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday barred Rana Sugars, its promoters and officials from securities markets for two years and slapped Rs 63 crore fines on them on charges of diversion of funds.

The regulator also prohibited Inder Pratap Singh Rana (Promoter and MD), Ranjit Singh Rana (Chairman), Veer Pratap Rana, Gurjeet Singh Rana, Karan Pratap Singh Rana, Rajbans Kaur, Preet Inder Singh Rana and Sukhjinder Kaur from holding any position as director or key managerial person of any other listed company for two years.

Individually, Sebi imposed penalties in the range of Rs 3 crore to Rs 7 crore on Rana Sugars, its promoters, officials and other related parties.

"I find that noticee No 1 to 9, who are promoters of RSL and beneficiaries of such diversion of funds from RSL, have violated PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) regulations.

"...also find that Noticee No 10 (Manoj Gupta), who was CFO and signed and certified such manipulated financial statements of RSL, aided and abetted such diversion of funds from RSL to its promoters and their family members violated PFUTP regulations," Sebi's Chief General Manager G Ramar said in the final order.

The probe revealed that Rana Sugars Ltd failed to disclose Laxmiji Sugars Mills Company as a related party in FY 2016-17. Further, the firm failed to disclose FTPL, CAPL, JABPL, RJPL and RGSPL as related parties.

Inder Pratap, Ranjit, Veer Pratap Singh Rana, were persons in charge of and responsible for the affairs of Rana Sugars.

Therefore, Rana Sugars, Inder Pratap, Ranjit Singh and Veer Pratap Singh Rana have violated the LODR regulations.

Sebi also noted with respect to the movement of funds between RSL, and its related entities was not towards business advance for the purchase of sugar cane seeds and repayment of unsecured loan.

Related parties are Flawless Traders Pvt Ltd (FTPL), Century Agros Pvt Ltd (CAPL), Jay Aar Builders Pvt Ltd (JABPL), RJ Texfab Pvt Ltd (RJPL) and RGS Traders (RGSPL).

These funds were then transferred by RSL to related parties on the same day to promoters of Rana Sugars and their family members.

The regulator found that related parties aided and abetted Rana Sugars, its promoters and directors to divert funds from RSL and violated PFUTP norms, the order said.

Sebi also directed Rana Sugars to recover Rs 607 crore from related entities which includes Rs 339 crore in receivables and Rs 268 crore in interest dues.

Thereafter, the regulator directed Rana Sugars to take all necessary steps for recovery of dues from these entities and advised them to appoint an independent law firm to take effective steps for recovery in consultation with the NSE.

The markets watchdog also observed that RSL, Inder Pratap Singh Rana,Ranjit Singh, Veer Pratap Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Karan Pratap Singh and Rajbans Kaur have failed to provide any explanation for not appearing before the investigation authority (IA).

Further, they also failed to furnish information/documents sought by the IA, which hampered the investigation process, thereby, violating Sebi norms.

The order came after Sebi investigated the affairs of RSL to examine the diversion of funds from the company by the promoters and promoter-related entities of Rana Sugars, and consequent misstatements in the financial statements of the company.

And whether the alleged diverted funds have been siphoned off by the promoters and promoter-related entities of the firm, resulting in violations of the provisions of PFUTP rules and LODR norms.

The investigation period was from financial year 2014-15 to 2020-21.